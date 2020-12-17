Whether or not we realize it, Americans are all in the same boat. We could call it the USS Emergency. But wait, nearly one half of the passengers are aft and the other half forward. Where’s the balance? Not in the hold, where the underprivileged are neglected and create a cross current.
The winds of climate change sweep our craft into and away from the wind. Do we tack or jibe? Who’s at the helm? Who’s reading the chart?
The waves of COVID-19 climb higher and higher — we turn starboard as the vaccine rolls out to each corner of our giant craft. Will the USS Emergency have enough steam?
Do we make a plan together, or do we pull the plug? Do we sail willy-nilly not knowing where safe harbors are located? Or do we find experts in the crew to lead, chart the course and lead to safety?
In the coming election, I beg Georgians to listen to each candidate and to vote for the person who has a reasonable plan with an inclination to listen. Name-calling by either side does not qualify as a plan. Blocking a plan because it comes from the passengers aft or forward stalls the boat. Not creating a plan at all is as good as pulling the plug.
Please vote on Jan. 5 to save the USS Emergency. Vote for coming together with a charted plan, with an experienced crew, and a compass to lead our boat to shore.
Billie Sargent
St. Simons Island