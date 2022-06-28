Despite holding the presidency, the House and the Senate we are still held hostage by the filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to pass any legislation. The result is that any state, like New York, that wishes to restrict unlimited guns for safety now can’t, women who wish to control their own bodies will lose that right in half of the states and religious schools who pay no taxes and can discriminate against LGBTQ teachers and students will now have access to public funds.
If Republicans gain the majority in November, does anyone really doubt that they will pass a national law prohibiting abortion nationwide or that they will go after birth control next? Does anyone think they will even consider a Supreme Court nominee proposed by any Democratic president? Vote wisely in November, our freedom depends on it.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island