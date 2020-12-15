Vote, and vote conservative, in the upcoming Senate run-off elections.
Our freedom and Constitution are facing a once-in-a-century threat. This threat is posed by the prospect of a federal government under total Democratic Party control. Such control, whose most charismatic leaders either openly identify as socialists or support foolish and dictatorial-style reforms (e.g., the “Green New Deal”), will open the door for a “progressive” agenda (although I fail to see the “progress” in less freedom and more government). Our free enterprise system and our most cherished rights, such as a right to worship and the right to keep and bear arms, are at stake. Our health care, police, military bases and courts will all be hurt one way or another. Our foreign adversaries will be emboldened noting that the media already indicates China and Iran are salivating in anticipation of a Biden-Harris administration.
I’ve heard callers on local talk radio say they will not vote. Staying away will hand the Democrats and their big-money Silicon Valley backers the election. Do not give up. Vote, and get your neighbors and family members to the polls, too. I know that in-person votes in Glynn County will be fairly counted, and we need every vote we can muster to overcome the out of state influence and money coming into Georgia. Our votes will also help offset those mail-in votes that may be fraudulent.
We in Georgia are the last line of defense for America. Your vote matters and staying home will unleash irreversible damage to our constitutional rights.
Rich Salo
Brunswick