I strongly disagree with Ms. Sancomb’s recent letter concerning the county Animal Shelter.
Although some improvements were recently completed, there has been no additional space added — I know because I’m a volunteer. The buildings need far more than upgrades, repairs and renovations. The in-floor plumbing in the kennels is undersized and continually clogs, the concrete skim coat applied to the kennel walls is disintegrating from constant exposure to the disinfectant used to clean them and the fencing at the back of the kennel runs is coming loose from the walls.
The facility itself was built in a marsh and after a heavy rain, there is nowhere to walk the dogs and the insects are horrific and cause other health issues. The floors in the trailers that house the offices have rotted through once and have been replaced. Now there are tripping hazards because the floors are uneven.
The facility may have been purposely built to be a shelter, but it has outlived its usefulness. I should also mention that it’s not big enough to hold all of the neglected, unwanted animals that are in Glynn county. People complain that some animals are euthanized but when there is no space and the rescue groups are full what is left to do?
Highway 17 is being widened, which will make access to the shelter difficult so fewer animals will be adopted. Glynn County needs a new shelter that meets the current national requirements and is readily accessible to the public.
Jim MacDougall
St. Simons Island