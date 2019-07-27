In response to Dillon Mathie’s Letter to the Editor, sometimes people misunderstand vitriolic and hostile behavior because it can be closely related to passionate emotion. Perhaps deplorable and despicable are a bit harsh.
The passion was not directed toward the homeless population, which is the responsibility of all Glynn County and not just the historic area of downtown Brunswick. Hand in Hand can be applauded for their initiative once they have a clear and responsible long term plan.
However, we strongly believe that $3 million and these efforts could better serve the 400 mentioned as the homeless population.
Their project will only house 24 individuals. It is truly an ethical question. Shouldn’t we do something for the greater majority?
Michael Carter
Brunswick