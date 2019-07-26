The vitriol and hostility directed at the organization attempting to establish the residential center for our community’s homeless is absolutely deplorable and despicable.
That our residents could have such out and out disdain for fellow human beings and residents of our fine city is nothing less than a permanent blemish on our supposed Southern Hospitality. As a homeowner in the Historic District (and someone who was homeless in their youth), I welcome Hand in Hand of Glynn and their respectable mission.
Fear masquerading as concern has no place in our town. The hostility at the town meeting was the finest example of what these citizens’ real concern is: fear. Had their concern truly been based on the organization’s plan and merits, it would have been a calm and rational discussion.
Fear makes people lash out. Fear corrupts and corrodes. To think that some of my neighbors are so willing to throw an already maligned section of our society under the bus disgusts me.
The residents of the Historic District champion community, but apparently, they have a very specific definition of community that does not include all walks of life.
Dillon Mathie
Brunswick