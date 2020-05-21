The invasion of people began on Friday as the hotels reopened for business. The beaches were filled beyond anything I have seen in my 30 years here. However as far as social distancing and masks were concerned, as the people arrived, they left their safeguards at home. We welcome visitors to the islands however, the rules set to keep us and our visitors safe must be maintained and enforced. This has been one sad situation this past weekend and it must not be repeated.
John Williams
St. Simons Island