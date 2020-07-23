Recently our daughter passed away in your city under difficult circumstances. Everyone that we dealt with in regard to our loss was compassionate, understanding and respectful.
Our sincere appreciation goes out to all who provided or offered assistance during this trying time, including representatives of the Brunswick Police Department, the coroner’s office, the Coast Guard, J and M Towing and others who were aware of the circumstances.
The character of your community shone brightly during this time and we pray that it never changes. May God bless you all.
Steve Marcum
Oneida, Tennessee