First off, I am a vacationing visitor to the beautiful islands from North Georgia. We love visiting and being in our favorite space.
That being said, since we are visitors we tend to eat out at the wonderful local restaurants all around this area. This entails a peeve I have that I know a lot of other people do also.
On July 13, my wife and I decided to visit a Pier Village restaurant. Beautiful place, food is top of the line, staff was fantastic. The atmosphere was supposed to be nice and relaxed. No fault whatsoever of the restaurant, people are just rude and inconsiderate.
My wife and I were trying to enjoy dinner and there was a table in the center of the room, with eight people (sounded like 50) who thought that the world and the restaurant belonged to them. I did not think that eight grown adults could be so loud as to drown out every other voice in the area. We could not even hear our waiter talk to us face to face. Seemed to be someone’s birthday, but that still does not give you the right to do what you were doing.
Please make yourself aware, you know who you are. Shut up and use a decent voice while eating with other people. We don’t care about your fights in college and what you did last week. Use your manners that you were supposed to learn when you were younger.
Quinn Floyd
Elberton