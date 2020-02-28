President Trump has been accused of being a nationalist on many occasions, largely due to his America first proposition. Proponents of Globalism cite the need for more interaction among all nations, in a world growing smaller due to the internet and social media.
Corporate America’s desire for cheaper labor has resulted in the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries, such as Mexico and China, where workers are paid much less than those in the United States, where unions seek to have their members paid a more reasonable living wage, thus driving up the cost of manufacture.
Consider that almost all of the sportswear designed by Under Armour, a company created by a couple of University of Maryland students, is now manufactured in China, Jordan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Most antibiotics and other prescription drugs, which are developed and researched in the United States, are manufactured in foreign countries such as India and China. FDA controls are often avoided through this process.
While there may be no easy solution to crises such as the coronavirus, one thing seems to stick out as at least a partial resolution to lessen the possibility of a crisis within another country, either medical or otherwise, seriously impacting the United States and our citizenry. Lessening our reliance on foreign countries for the manufacture of our goods would not only keep good jobs at home, but would also prevent those goods from being delayed to U.S. consumers due to another country’s problems.
Michael Frick
Brunswick