Apparently your paper is surprised and disappointed to learn that Covid-19 cases in Glynn County have increased over five times in the last month. Let me assure you that anyone who saw the beach crowds on Memorial Day weekend is not surprised. And of course the continuing crowds afterwards have just added to the problem.
I suppose that residents are also a big part of the problem, in that visitors and residents alike have been ignoring mask and social distancing guidelines in large numbers. Your urging folks to follow these guidelines will fall on deaf ears. Why? Mainly because they are just that — guidelines. Until these guidelines become rules or regulations which must be followed, and are effectively enforced, the numbers will continue to rise exponentially.
I predict at least 2,000 cases by Labor Day. Wake up, County Commissioners!
Dick Wiederhorn
Glynn County