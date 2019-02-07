My home state is Virginia. To some in Georgia, that might as well be part of “The North” — like Wisconsin or Maine. But I come from the Blue Ridge Mountains — the pretty, gentle, southwest part of the state.
Since visiting The Golden Isles, I have noticed a special thing we have in common — the waves. No, I don’t mean the ocean kind, although those are lovely. I mean the “hand” kind. People on the coast of Georgia and in the mountains of Virginia wave at each other. We wave when walking our dogs, driving our cars. I once got a return wave from a Georgia State Patrol officer, and he wasn’t even pulling me over.
The waves aren’t big or showy — just little flicks of the hand, usually accompanied by a smile. They are a bond between strangers, the kind we need more of.
Thank you friends for making me feel so at home. Thank you for making this Virginian even more proud to be part of “The South.”
Beatrice Iceman
Franklin County, Virginia