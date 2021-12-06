Watched two mainstream media news announcers fainting surprise over the young age of an arrested carjacker, wonder what cave they live in? The national nightly news is filled with reports of armed teenagers committing violent crimes.
Young gun-wielding thugs are apprentice gang members earning their stripes in every city in this country. In Chicago, teen gangs have declared all-out war on the residents and commercial businesses.
Society created this army of violent, angry teenagers. Since the Great Society, fatherless families have become fashionable with role modeling left to violent boyfriends, while single young mothers are trapped in the difficult job of raising large families alone. As inner city employment vanishes, drugs and associated violence became the norm.
Preaching education as the key to success, their duplicitous politicians, shills for the Teacher Unions, administer the worst schools in America. Decades of phony test results and meaningless diplomas produced generations of uneducated and undisciplined children, condemned to fail in our modern economy.
The left’s answer is more gasoline on the fires of resentment with their CRT, assessing blame on Columbus and all who followed. Now they can focus all the anger and frustration of lousy schools on law-abiding society, and “shazam” we have Chicago where laws are upside down, police are the bad guys and criminals are the heroes.
Tens of thousands of uneducated teens are armed, angry, and totally unafraid of today’s police and justice system. No mere waving of a political wand will return this genie to its bottle.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island