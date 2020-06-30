“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is natural manure,” said Thomas Jefferson. With the civil tyranny we now unbelievably see, perhaps it is time to water the tree.
Hawk Newsom of the shakedown crew Black Lives Matter was seen saying “if America does not cooperate with the movement demands they will burn down the system and replace it.” If this is not treason and sedition, what is?
As the history of this great land has amply demonstrated, we patriots have been willing to die for our country. The fools such as Newsom and the Black Lives Matter terrorists may not have read these accounts. To Newsom, I say bring it on! The kneeling approach rendered by our non-leaders is not the reaction you will see. No sane individual wants armed conflict, but there are limits to our tolerance for this violence now being wrecked on America. This entire sickening rebellion we witness is no more than another shakedown for more free stuff. This not about concern for Blacks. This time we say no more — by whatever means necessary.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons