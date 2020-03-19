We are part-time residents of St. Simons Island and walk the village and pier area each morning with our dog. It is refreshing to see that trash cans are emptied on a regular basis, litter is picked up by Glynn County employees and we certainly appreciate their efforts and hard work.

However, it is disappointing to see that a number of store owners never spruce up their storefronts and display windows. One store in particular has had the same display so long it has faded from red to pink.

We are not saying the displays should be changed out every month but at least seasonal, and sweep out the cobwebs and dust. We love the village and want to continue to see it thrive. Looking forward to a great summer.

Keith Howell

St. Simons Island

