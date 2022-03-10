I think the biggest industry in the USA today is promoting victimhood.
When depression era kids were growing up we would eat worms before we would let anybody tell us we were victims. Black people, who really were being crapped on back then, were especially sensitive about anybody trying to make victims out of them. I remember a couple of things that my Black friends thought were funny, that you wouldn’t dare print, today. I think that is a pity. I’ll tell you one anyway.
When we got back from Korea (1953) I was stationed at Quantico with Hondo, a black guy who lived in DC (how he got that moniker is a story). On weekends I would drop him off at his folk’s place on the way to my home.
On one occasion we stopped for gas at one of those dinner gas station things that used to line route one. We grabbed a couple of Moon Pies and Cokes and tried to check out. The lady wouldn’t take Hondo’s money and looked at me and said, “We don’t serve his kind in here.” I was in civvies and Hondo was wearing his Marine corporal’s summer tans featuring three battle stars and a purple heart. I quickly said, “I don’t blame you lady, them Marine corporals can go bad especially when they’ve been shot a couple of times.”
Hondo laughed all the way to DC and told his dad and mom, who also cracked up. Hondo’s dad said something that I still remember. “Nobody can make you be second class but yourself.”
Bob Hilton
Brunswick