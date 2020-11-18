Thanks to commissioner Mike Browning and Col. Nick Hart, USMC Ret., for strongly speaking out to preserve the name of Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park.
Mr. Coleman must know that there is a causeway named for Robert Torras Sr. Mr. Coleman might opt for a special tag for his car.
The memorial is correctly named to honor the veterans who gave their lives fighting for our country. Their names are inscribed on the plaque properly displayed so their friends, family and fellow veterans can go by there to “visit” and pay tribute to them. Remember in WWII, only about 1% of our population served in the military. I recommend a visit to the memorial when there is no one there so you can read the names and maybe even say a prayer of thanks for their service.
All of us as veterans know what serving consists of and therefore honor those who gave all while some of us just gave some.
God bless all in the war zone now risking their lives to defend and support people who do not even like us.
L.J. Vsetecka
Brunswick