The Veterans Memorial Park is very beautiful, but you can hardly see it for the greenery that is surrounding it. If you don’t know what it is and that it is actually there, you would just pass it by. It’s a shame that something to honor our armed servicemen and women is hidden.
I am sure that there can be other forms of greenery/flowers that can be used and not block the memorial. Just an observation from a citizen that thinks the memorial should be seen by everyone without having to guess what’s behind the green foliage.
Linda L. Neal
Brunswick