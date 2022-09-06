I spent a little over four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, I was in Vietnam twice and Camp Lejeune, N.C. twice. Recently my social media page has been bombarded with notices informing me that a new public law says that I may be eligible for compensation because of admitted exposure by our government to toxic water at Camp LeJeune. However, before I can find out if I am eligible, I must sign up with a private law firm and agree to share a portion of any compensation with them. Why?
To my knowledge the civil division of the Department of Justice has more lawyers on staff than any other litigating division at DOJ, yet they do not seem to be available to provide simple legal services to us citizens who pay their salaries. Why not? Why must a U.S. veteran sue its own government for compensation that the government admits in a public law that he or she deserves? Rather than any real substantial compensation for deserving veterans, this new public law seems to be more of a potential cash cow for hungry lawyers.