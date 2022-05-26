On May 7, 2022, I had the privilege of being a member of the Honor Flight. I want to personally thank everyone involved in making these flights possible each and every year. The sponsors, guardians and the escorts in D.C.
I remember the reception that we members of the military received on returning home from Vietnam in 1969. I was returning at an airport in California, the demonstrators there welcomed us home with vile language, mental and physical abuse. They even as far as to spit on us.
However, our return on Saturday, May 7, to the Glynn County airport was a drastically different experience. I cannot find the words to explain how I felt when I saw the warm welcome. This memory will forever shine brighter than the one from 1969. I want to thank the people of Brunswick, St. Simons and the surrounding communities for the exceptional reception for all of us. I have two closing statements. No. 1, thank you again from the bottom of my heart. No. 2, I know now that the community that I live in can come together and show their smiles and support for the community of veterans.
James Herring
Brunswick