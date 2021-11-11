Veterans Day approaches, and I write this with hope that it may serve someone on a similar path to the one I have traveled.
I was born during the Great Depression, into a multi-generational, subsistence-farm family of “Christians” who gave Jesus, Santa Claus and Easter Bunny the same respect. I went to the Korean War as a teen Marine. I came home an aged and angry agnostic.
Several jobs and a couple of marriages later, at the apex of a turbulent life, and through a martini fog; I noticed that the practicing Christians around me were living better lives and dying better deaths. I was flabby, lonely, bitter & decadent. I joined a gym for the first and a church for the latter. A good church is sort of a gym for the mind and soul, and my life began to smooth out almost immediately.
I hope to soon enter my 10th decade married to a good woman, loving life and not fearing death. I am still exercising and now hang out with the Lutherans at St. James.
After hearing a thousand sermons by many preachers, including Billy Graham and MLK, I’m a tough audience. Our last pastor, Kay Yates, was good and I started wearing my hearing aids. The new pastor, Steve Hilgeman, is so good that I got a better pair.
You should drop by and hear him. Visitors will notice that the Lutherans there are not Lake Woebegone stereotypes, but those who give meaning to the hymn “Just as I am.” I am he who flaunts opinions but leaves judgement to a greater intelligence.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick