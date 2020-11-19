I have just received information that state Sen. William Ligon has sent a letter supporting a name change for our new veterans park to Robert M. Torras, Sr. Park. The date on the letter is Nov. 16, 2020. Senator Ligon will not be going back to Atlanta next year. The letter was written on the official State of Georgia letterhead.
I feel this would be a violation in the spirit in which the park was built. And therefore I am asking all veterans to stand and resist this change. I am asking all veterans to notify Glynn County commissioners of their opposition to this matter.
Bennie Williams
Chairman, Veterans Council of the Golden Isles