As a retired veteran with 28 years of wearing the Army and Air Force uniforms, I am speaking out against the name change of the completed and recently dedicated veterans memorial park.
As a past president of the local Elks Lodge, past president of three local veterans organizations and past president of a Georgia state veterans organization, I am also speaking out against the name change. I have searched the internet for Georgia community veterans memorial locations and have not found any so named for an individual. All found are identified by location.
One wonders why the name change is now brought up by the commissioner and the state senator after the park’s completion and dedication, and in the last two months of their public service terms. Four years ago, and during all phases of the park becoming a reality should have been the time to speak up.
Robert Carlisle, USAF Ret.
Brunswick