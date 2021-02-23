I just wanted to commend all of the people from the Georgia Dept. of Public Health/Coastal Health District for their work on the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Selden Park on Saturday morning.
I returned for my second shot. The experience was identical to the first one — the epitome of professionalism and care starting with the check-in people and continuing at each station. No chaos, no long lines. no confusion. Just friendly, helpful people from start to finish.
On the television news, I have seen where drives in other areas didn’t go anywhere near as smoothly as the one at Selden Park. Glynn County residents should feel very fortunate to have the caring and efficient professionals that have staffed the events that I took part in.
Thanks again to all who were involved.
Charles Blythe
St. Simons Island