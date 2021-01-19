I am confounded as to how the vaccine distribution works. I find myself jumping from one hopeful site to another. I try to give friends heads up to a site that I have my name on and then suddenly they have been added to a site way ahead of me.
I do not understand the distribution of the vaccine and appointments. I truly believe it is who you know that gets one to the head of the list. Why isn’t Georgia Health System spending extra hours giving the vaccine? Where are the pharmacies that were going to help?
Multiple places state Georgia is the lowest administrator of vaccines. Give me an appointment, and I will be there. Actually I am an RN and my husband is a retired physician. Does that get us to the head of the list?
Marcella Kerstetter
St. Simons Island