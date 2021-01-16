My wife and I were fortunate enough to be scheduled by Glynn County Health to receive the initial vaccine. Understandably, it took a few calls to make the appointment because a lot of people wanted it as well.
The person who handled my call was professional and quick about it. We showed up on the day we were scheduled and immediately noticed an orderly process underway, not chaotic like other areas of the country as reported in the media.
The GCH team managing and administering the vaccine was fabulous and caring and made it simple and painless, without drama. Kudos to them all in this time of distress and uncertainty. We are lucky to have such a dedicated group of medical professionals guiding us here in Glynn County.
Dan Breton
St. Simons Island