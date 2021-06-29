I woke up last week, and my sewer was backed up — no toilets and no showers. Not a good way to start off the week.
My daughter called the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and reported our problem. Within an hour a crew had arrived to investigate.
I was told that in order to solve the problem, a big hole had to be dug where the pipe going into my house hooked up with the main sewer line. This was going to take major equipment which had to be scheduled.
I am thinking to myself “This is going to probably take days to fix.” I was wrong. Within an hour a crew of four was at work digging a 6-foot hole to access the pipes. A high pressure hose was required along with a vacuum on a huge truck to suck up the mud and water.
The crew determined that the pipe going into my house had been broken by another utility company. The pipe was replaced and now I have sewer. Many thanks to the crew of four — namely, Andrew Sessions, David Drury, Marcus Bosquez and Ben Alexander — for a job well done.
Fred Freyer
St. Simons Island