Preemptive war is a crime, no matter who does it.
In any emergent crisis, the relevant question is, “What part of this can we be responsible for?” Otherwise we are prone to explanations that exploit our deadly gullibility and send children off to war.
Unprovoked, we invaded and disintegrated a sovereign Middle Eastern nation in 2003, creating conditions for ISIS and multiplying the hell of our own 9/11 upon Muslim populations for twenty years thereafter; wars that were trillion-dollar windfalls for corporations, spent in communities with Lions Clubs, softball fields and Baptist churches; taxed and tithed from salaries earned in the manufacture of components for weapons of mass destruction, many for export into other nations.
Ours has become perpetual war economy, where any congressman may do the will of his corporate donors — vote against healthcare, childcare, drug price controls — so long as he protects funding for the war industry and military bases.
Heedless of antagonizing the despotic paranoia that now strangles the peace, and neither seeking nor obtaining UN assent, the United States and NATO illegally bombed Kosovo under the pretext of capturing Slobodan Milosovic, and have relentlessly fast-tracked the NATO encirclement of Russia, including missile basses in Poland, ever since.
Our own military is depleted and demoralized by Afghanistan, as the whole world has seen, but those factories will be humming now, even as the valor and suffering of the Ukrainian people provide a pornography of grief for our cable news.
Unlike Russia, we can elect better people.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island