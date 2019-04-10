If Vance Hughes is concerned, it behoo0ves us all to pay attention to his words. The EPA/Army Corps of Engineers is proposing to redefine the definition of protected coastal waters for the entire nation and particularly Jekyll Island.
I am a former president of the Jekyll Island Citizens Association, and a retired University of Georgia employee, employed over 10 years as an Marine Education Specialist. As a member of the Initiative for the Protection of Jekyll Island, I have demonstrated my commitment to take whatever actions are necessary to protect our coastal waters, rivers and marshes.
This is particularly true about Georgia, which contains 30-percent of all the marsh remaining on the East Coast of the mainland United States. The EPA/Army COE proposal must be stopped. It must not be allowed to take effect.
Your action is required before April 15, 2019. Submit your comments today, as I have already done. Submit your comment in the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov, Docker ID No. EPA-HQ-OW-2018-0149, or simplify it (as I did) by going through ProtectSouthernWater.org.
The Clean Waters Act of 1972 has worked for over 50 years. Do not allow this proposal to be enacted. We owe it for ourselves, our children and grandchildren. Do it now. Thank you for your attention.
Franklin G. Mirasola
Jekyll Island