Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is congratulating themselves on approving a brand and logo, which has taken a lot of time and dollars. The purpose of this step was to improve the URA’s communication with the public. They still plan to work on ironing out their mission statement, their vision statement and developing a web site.
This was not what Mayor Cosby Johnson charged them with some time ago, which I believe was to work on developing the Oglethorpe Block. Not only has there been little, if any, news on this project, but this URA is actually perusing the area for other projects. For example, a boardwalk connecting the Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park with the Torras Causeway. Urban redevelopment authorities are supposed to redevelop “blighted or threatened areas of the community.” Brunswick’s URA appears to be more interested in developing their empire.