Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is congratulating themselves on approving a brand and logo, which has taken a lot of time and dollars. The purpose of this step was to improve the URA’s communication with the public. They still plan to work on ironing out their mission statement, their vision statement and developing a web site.

This was not what Mayor Cosby Johnson charged them with some time ago, which I believe was to work on developing the Oglethorpe Block. Not only has there been little, if any, news on this project, but this URA is actually perusing the area for other projects. For example, a boardwalk connecting the Marshes of Glynn Overlook Park with the Torras Causeway. Urban redevelopment authorities are supposed to redevelop “blighted or threatened areas of the community.” Brunswick’s URA appears to be more interested in developing their empire.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.