General Oglethorpe would be aghast at the incompetence, waste and possible fraud connected to the proposed conference center. Surely, he would demand his name be removed from such a fiasco.
The URA’s recent request for $30,000 to determine the cost for a project they previously wanted the city to approve a bond issue for is a clear confession of incompetence. How many times has the URA given the city cost estimates? How many studies have been done? How many times has Mr. Bennett stated he could manage the construction under cost?
Can we see a timeline and dollar study of how much SPLOST money has been expended thus far?
The URA and Czar Bennett are perfect examples of why people no longer trust government, backdoor managed by unelected bureaucrats.
John Taylor
Brunswick