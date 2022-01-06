OK, let get this straight. Not all White people are racist. Not all Black or brown people are victims. That’s what critical race theory teaches. Yes, some schools are teaching this. That’s why there were so many problems between parents and school boards in Virginia.
Kamala is not African American. Her mother is from the South Asian country of India. Her father’s family were Irish plantation owners in Jamaica. Not a drop of African blood.
Joe is an empty suit and no one knows who’s pulling his strings. Democrats all have Trump derangement syndrome, and only care about three things: How much money can I give away, how many votes will it get me and how can I make money from it?
Dem’s go on and on about how all President Trump’s supporters claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Yes we do and yes it was. Now let’s talk about how they, and Hillary, still claim that President Trump stole the 2016 election. How about we all get over it and look to the future.
Right now the left is trying to take the election process from the states and give the control to the federal government. This is an attempt to bypass the Constitution and stay in office forever. What is so wrong about showing an ID to vote? More than half of the things we do today require an ID.
Before Joe took office, we were energy independent. Now we beg the Saudis for oil. All the ports are blocked and the prices have doubled for everything. We have an attorney general who hates everything Republican because we halted his chance to sit on the Supreme Court. Let’s save our country and Constitution, people.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island