National columnist Erick Erickson chose to attack the United Methodist Church for sponsoring the current “He Gets Us” media campaign. While he doesn’t like the commercials, I do. So many people struggle today and need to experience grace and mercy.
As a United Methodist pastor, I find no direct evidence that the denomination funds those ads (including the Oklahoma Foundation groups he mentions), though there may be individuals, churches or committees which offer support. To throw the UM church under the bus for something he does not like is unfair.
His column suggests that the money could be spent in better ways to help the hurting in our communities. Maybe so, but I contend that the money thrown at political candidates, political parties, lobbyist and a good number of people who choose to write and speak in the media could be much better spent than sending it to already burgeoning bank accounts. Let’s turn our giving to Southeast Georgia and away from Washington. The ungodly amount of money spent on power is hurting us all.
John and Charles Wesley, who started the Methodist Movement, were controversial when they took the gospel to the mines, factories and taverns of England. They broke church law when they ordained ministers and sent them to the struggling colonies even before we were the United States.
The love of God has the power to transform all. The United Methodist Church, other denominations and other faiths will continue to share that love as best we can.