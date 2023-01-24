National columnist Erick Erickson chose to attack the United Methodist Church for sponsoring the current “He Gets Us” media campaign. While he doesn’t like the commercials, I do. So many people struggle today and need to experience grace and mercy.

As a United Methodist pastor, I find no direct evidence that the denomination funds those ads (including the Oklahoma Foundation groups he mentions), though there may be individuals, churches or committees which offer support. To throw the UM church under the bus for something he does not like is unfair.

