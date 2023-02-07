A group of adults and children from our family decided to take a walking tour around the city of Brunswick on a beautiful Saturday morning. As we walked around the various sidewalks, I began to realize that some of the sidewalks had octagonal pavers and some were concrete slabs. In most cases the pavers were very uneven, with as much as an inch or more in height between them. Shortly before we finished our walk, I happened to stub my toe on one of those uneven pavers and fell hard and busted my knee.
The city tries to encourage visitors to enjoy our city, but with these conditions, it’s not very safe for anyone walking. I will be filing a lawsuit against the city and hope and pray they spend time correcting this situation before someone else gets seriously hurt.