The Wall Street Journal editorial about Attorney General Bill Barr’s speech last Wednesday night brings to mind the awesome power of the prosecutors from Mr. Barr down to our local district attorney.
Quoting a Supreme Court justice, Mr. Barr points out that prosecutors “strike at citizens not with mere individual strength, but with all the force of government itself.” That same power exists when the prosecutor decides not to prosecute, which brings to mind two cases now pending in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit — the Ahmaud Arbery and Chief Powell cases — as well as the question of whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
Both complicated and high-profile cases need to move forward to prosecution. The Arbery family and the defendants deserve closure. Must we pay full fare for two police chiefs, with one of them on paid vacation?
The public deserves to understand the role of the district attorney. Did Jackie Johnson advise the police not to arrest the defendants in the Arbery case, or did she not? Does she actively prosecute bad police conduct, or does she seek to protect them and decline to prosecute bad behavior? The GCPD has some history of bad behavior, e.g., the murder of Caroline Small. The then chief quickly announced that the officers’ conduct was legally appropriate. No one was prosecuted, and there have been other cases.
The county commission has not fulfilled its duty to oversee this department, and its future existence should be determined by the citizens of Glynn County.
Doug Alexander
St. Simons Island