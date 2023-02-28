In an increasingly alarming world, rife with conflict and doubt, one can expect many different opinions concerning the best course of action. So it is with Ukraine. Ukraine continues its valiant struggle to remain free of Russian rule, and with the help from the U.S. and other NATO countries the fight has been, so far, successful in maintaining the sovereign integrity of that fledgling democracy.
Support from the various entities aiding Ukraine is said to be softening. Some observers even refer to Ukraine’s war against Russia, as if Ukraine is at fault for this horrific war. And with the majority shifting in the House, those in charge wonder about depleting our resources necessary for our own defense. However, we must remain the arsenal of democracy as FDR proclaimed during World War II. Also the pronouncement made by Putin that Russia is fighting the Nazis in Ukraine has traction in our own country.