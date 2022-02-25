Well, look who grew basement cojones! Uncle Joe’s threatening Vladimir Putin over military action in Ukraine. I don’t like this action anymore than anyone does, but it’s not our problem. They were offered membership in NATO twice and turned it down. Ukraine is a former member of the USSR. Many of the population are Russian and want to be part of Mother Russia. This is a civil war. The rest of Europe is a different story. They were sovereign countries until Germany overran them in WW2. When that war was over, Europe was divided into four regions, overseen by four countries. At this time, and before, Ukraine was part of Russia.
After the disaster of Afghanistan, no one trusts Biden to have their backs. He is not respected or feared by anyone. Iran and Korea are testing missiles. China is watching to see what Joe does next. If he shows any weakness, kiss Taiwan good bye.
Sending Kamala to speak at the NATO summit was huge disaster. Rather than reassure the rest of NATO that we were taking a hard stand, she cried about how bad this was going to be on our economy. You want to hurt Russia? Reopen the Keystone XL Pipeline and all the oil and natural gas fields. Then we can supply Europe, rather than letting Russia supply them, with their energy needs.
If you want to control a border, look south!
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island