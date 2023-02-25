A good friend who knows I lived in Ukraine from 1997-2011 recently asked me, “Why does President Zelenskyy of Ukraine (who is Jewish) support Nazi units operating in his army?” Good question and no simple answer because nothing in Ukraine is simple and straightforward.
When the wall collapsed in 1989 after 75 years of harsh Soviet rule, Ukraine, along with the rest of former communist block countries, developed a single-minded psyche that from this point forward anything and everything goes, and good for you if you make money from it — corruption, money laundering, document and computer fraud, drugs, stealing and selling stolen military hardware, human/sex trafficking, whatever it takes.
Now we see U.S. politicians flocking to this wonderland of illicit activity and cash.
Zelenskyy even pushed the envelope in his younger days by living an alternative lifestyle to help his musical career. Now he is married to a woman. That was then, this is now. Classic Ukrainian.
Like a Hitchcock mind-boggler, Ukraine is a bizarre and treacherous dichotomy — western Ukraine is pro-West, supported Nazis in WWII and speaks Ukrainian. Eastern Ukraine is pro-Moscow, pro-communist and speaks Russian.
Then in steps Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum. Born and raised in Nazi Germany, he personally selected Zelenskyy as a rising international star.
Don’t be fooled by Schwab or the WEF, Germany still strives for world domination. A few Nazis in Ukraine’s Army to facilitate Putin’s take down fits nicely into the WEF/Zelenskyy plan.
Ukraine a political socio-economic quagmire which our greedy politicians think they can control. They fool themselves.