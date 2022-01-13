I would suggest that Glynn Academy graduate and local young man, Jack Podlesny, deserves a bit more print than The Brunswick News gave him Wednesday morning. After all, he kept the Bulldogs in the game in the first half, scoring all six points (longest 49 field goal yards) to Alabama’s nine points. He accounted for a total of nine points, second only to Stetson’s 12 points.
No doubt, it was a total team victory. Just wanted a local resident to receive more recognition.
Patrick Nolan
St. Simons Island