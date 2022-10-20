In response to your Oct. 13 editorial, I doubt that anyone responsible in the Biden administration is wasting time trying to figure out how to “get even” with Saudi Arabia. They are doubtless devoting that energy to crafting a way to increase petroleum supply to us and to stick Putin in the eye at the same time. The Saudis and their inexperienced but ruthless leader, Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), are opportunists and will continue to play Iran, Yemen, Israel, Turkey, Russia and OPEC to their own short term advantage as long as it is profitable. We’ll all be shaking hands and smiling again when the time comes.
Rejuvenating Keystone XL is not realistic, and you need to call the product what is — the dirtiest fossil fuel on the planet, tar sands specifically. Plus, there is no requirement, as there was 1975-2015, to at least partially ban exports of crude or to keep products refined from Keystone supplied sands/bitumen at home. We would be better served if we were to require U.S. producers to sell their products here rather than overseas, where they make more money at our expense. It is at our expense because we subsidize these companies to explore, develop and produce the products that we need.