Seems like we have little problem invading countries that don’t really like us — Iraq and Afghanistan come to mind. But when a country that seems to like us needs our help, we just conclude that it just wouldn’t be right to get involved.
Leaders of this country — wake up! If we do not get more involved militarily — and yes, you know what I mean — I believe that many Americans will be very sorry that we did not. As my friend Madeleine Albright was fond of saying, why do we have this huge military budget and so many super military systems, if we never use them?
I pray that our current plan will be successful, but I better pray harder.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island