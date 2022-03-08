Seems like we have little problem invading countries that don’t really like us — Iraq and Afghanistan come to mind. But when a country that seems to like us needs our help, we just conclude that it just wouldn’t be right to get involved.

Leaders of this country — wake up! If we do not get more involved militarily — and yes, you know what I mean — I believe that many Americans will be very sorry that we did not. As my friend Madeleine Albright was fond of saying, why do we have this huge military budget and so many super military systems, if we never use them?

I pray that our current plan will be successful, but I better pray harder.

Dick Wiederhorn

St. Simons Island

More from this section

First day of qualifying begins

First day of qualifying begins

Two Republican Camden County commissioners are up for reelection, but it’s uncertain if they qualified for reelection Monday, the first day of qualifying for county and state elections.

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Topgolf executive speaks at college

Geoff Cottrill, chief marketing officer with sports entertainment company Topgolf, quickly learned that sometimes leadership means letting those under you do their jobs without interference.

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

Odor issues in Brunswick discussed at town hall

In his last hours on the job Thursday night, GP Cellulose spokesman Randal Morris promised the company on the marsh west of Brunswick would continue to take all complaints about odors seriously and take action.