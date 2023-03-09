I applaud the Canadian government for banning TikTok on government issued phones and the U.S. government should do the same. In fact, since government issued phone are presumably for work. The U.S. government should ban all social media from government issued phones, except for those very few jobs requiring monitoring those apps, such as communications or intelligence.
This includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and others. What possible work use could Facebook have? Or Twitter, except as outlined above? And even for jobs monitoring social media, there should be severe restrictions on responding or otherwise using the apps.