Last week, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked presidential candidates about a No First Use policy for the United States. Instead of referencing the fact that the majority of Americans, like myself, support the United States adopting a policy that states the U.S. will never use nuclear weapons first, he used a pro-war frame, erroneously claiming No First Use ties the president’s hands.

The reality is that a No First Use policy for the United States would simply state the U.S. will not initiate a nuclear war. Right now arms control treaties that reduce the amount of nuclear weapons in the world are falling apart, and a whole new generation of new nuclear weapons — ones more likely to be used — are being built. We’ve never been closer to a miscalculation that leads to nuclear war.

That’s why Americans and the media should be pressing every presidential candidate — whoever they are — to commit to not use nuclear weapons first. The world’s deadliest weapons will not go away unless we work to make it so. Today, 74 years after the first use of nuclear weapons in war, it’s more clear than ever that we must do more to prevent the use of these dangerous weapons and re-energize the public movement to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Ross Allen

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.