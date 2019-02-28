The recent election of two Muslim women to the House of Representatives doesn’t bode well for our country.
Islamist Rashida Tlaib represents a significant portion of Detroit, one of the most crime ridden areas in the entire nation. She took her oath of office on the Koran rather than the Bible. To understand Ms. Tlaib’s mindset, she once wrote anti-Semitic columns for Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. At her swearing in ceremony, she referred to our president as “a m----r f----r.“
Islamist Ilhan Omar represents a segment of Minneapolis, a city noted for its abnormally high crime rates. A 181-year-old rule was scrapped so Ms. Omar could wear a hijab during congressional sessions. In addition to accusations of campaign finance violations, Minneapolis news organizations are investigating whether she was married to two men at the same time, and whether she married her own brother to illegally gain citizenship. Omar’s God is Allah and she began her acceptance speech with “As-salaam Alaikum.”
Congress has always opened its sessions with a Christian prayer, but we can expect that to change.
Gail Jarvis
St. Simons Island