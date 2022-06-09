My wife and I applied for our U.S. passports so we could do some overseas travel while we still can. We filled out the paperwork, took our pictures and paid our fees. Several weeks later both of us get letters from U.S. Department of State telling us that our birth certificates were acceptable to get a U.S. passport! We both were born in Texas to both U.S. parents, but yet there are thousands of illegal aliens entering the United States every day with no paperwork whatsoever! The State Department has no problem with that, but us Americans must provide birth certificates to prove who we are. Am I missing something here? I am a Vietnam vet with four years of military service, over 30 years as a federal law enforcement officer with no criminal record whatsoever and my paperwork isn’t up to the standards of the State Department! Just to show me that illegal aliens come first, and Americans need to take a back seat and play the game. Oh well, I guess I’ll just have to play the game and watch the National Geographic channel and see on TV all the places that we dream of visiting! Only in America!
Art Guzman
Brunswick