In the Monday edition of The News, I read with great interest your editorial “Helping kids develop a love of reading pays off.” In the editorial, you state “more than 43 million adults in the U.S. cannot read, write or do basic match above the third-grade level.”
What is basic match? In the front page article of that same paper concerning cleanup you write that Frank Anastasi “gave a similar prevention Friday during a community event hosted by GEC.” I presume that you meant presentation. It appears that the staff at The Brunswick News needs to proof read their own newspaper before putting it to press to insure that what everyone reads is accurate and stop relying on spell checker.
I have also noticed that the number of COVID-19 cases vary greatly. The count can be up one day and the very next day there are fewer cases. What goes on here? Give your readers, and especially the children — we referred to kids as baby goats when I was growing up — what we all expect from a newspaper, accurate reporting with correct usage of the English language.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island