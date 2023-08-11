We applaud your excellent Aug. 10 editorial on the opening of the F.J. Torras Causeway in 1924. As you note, 5,500 cars made the crossing to St. Simons Island the first day it opened. One of those people may have been Mr. T.L. Cain, who made the incredibly generous gift of Twitty Park to the citizens of Glynn County in that same year — 1924. At that time, T.L. Cain owned all the land from Twitty Park to the Atlantic Ocean.

Twitty Park remains a treasure to be enjoyed by the citizens and tourists alike. Its majestic oaks not only provide oxygen to us all but also absorb storm water, give us shade on 100-degree days and harbor migratory and local birds. Join us in preparing to celebrate the 100th birthday of Twitty Park.

Tags

More from this section

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden jail conditions a challenge

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

Reporter speaks to Democratic Women

A good way to break the ice at a speaking engagement is with humorous anecdotes, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein used the tried and true method to good effect with the Glynn County Democratic Women on Thursday.

Recommended for you