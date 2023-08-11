We applaud your excellent Aug. 10 editorial on the opening of the F.J. Torras Causeway in 1924. As you note, 5,500 cars made the crossing to St. Simons Island the first day it opened. One of those people may have been Mr. T.L. Cain, who made the incredibly generous gift of Twitty Park to the citizens of Glynn County in that same year — 1924. At that time, T.L. Cain owned all the land from Twitty Park to the Atlantic Ocean.
Twitty Park remains a treasure to be enjoyed by the citizens and tourists alike. Its majestic oaks not only provide oxygen to us all but also absorb storm water, give us shade on 100-degree days and harbor migratory and local birds. Join us in preparing to celebrate the 100th birthday of Twitty Park.