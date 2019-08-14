The Aug. 13 Twin Pines meeting about mining next to the Okefenokee Swamp left me with more concerns than I came with. Questions about the hydrological threats were for the most part not answered, and we were redirected to looking at their model demonstration.
Most disturbing was the “experts” appeared to not know a wetland is the result of the underlying soil stratigraphy. Claiming they can recreate a wetland by mimicking the topographical features is disturbing.
Between their history of enforcement actions at existing operations and the lack of knowledge demonstrated at the meeting, these folks don’t need to be putting a shovel in the ground anywhere near the Okefenokee Swamp.
Daniel Parshley
Brunswick