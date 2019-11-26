Tuesday’s TSW update to county commissioners reasserted the community’s aspirations for the future of Glynn County.
Recently we’ve seen overflow crowds at the Surviving Success documentary, delegations to Macon and Franklin for ideas on revitalizing downtown, the emergence of NewCity Brunswick, reports from the Planning Commissions, illuminating inputs from sea-level rise and resiliency groups, and the articulated goals of Envision Glynn. TSW’s consultants systematically gathered views and opinions from residents and businesses on how to match the needs of the community with ordinances and zoning regulations appropriate for today’s conditions.
The unfolding story is that we want bold rewrites that assure the county’s building and development codes balance the reciprocal goals of preserving our charm and beauty, building a reliable infrastructure, prepping for rising sea levels, and shaping a thriving economic, cultural and social region. This requires zoning ordinances that foster smart growth focused on these ambitions.
TSW’s final report is 13 months away, but the implications aren’t about what the commissioners decide for 2021. How they rewrite the ordinances will affect all these outcomes for the next 25 years. Once written, we will live with every word, phrase, codicil and quirk — and either relish or lament the consequences.
There are pivotal moments that define a community’s legacy. In the coming months, we encourage the commissioners to advance the vision of local residents and businesses through a bold zoning rewrite that captures the future we wish to see emerge.
Ken Jacobsen
St. Simons Island