The despicable political maneuvers by Pelosi’s socialist gang — exacerbated by the pernicious, lying media’s consorted efforts to denounce, ridicule and mock Trump’s early proclamation and enthusiastic hope of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020 — has come around to bite them.
Pelosi instigated this assault against Trump in her coy and devious fashion, by blocking a second stimulus package until “after” the election. Further, this Lady Macbeth, along with her radical pawns, fervently engaged in sabotaging Trump’s every effort in “Operation Warp Speed” to get "Joey" elected.
They spewed out this political vitriol and rhetoric to the world, reinforced by fully complicit fake-news soothsayers.
This anti-Trump conspiracy even had the support of scientists who joined this political chorus of gloom and doom denouncing Trump and the “possibility” of a vaccine by year’s end.
How totally contemptible, spiteful and immoral: putting politics, personal ambition and thirst for power ahead of human lives — the lives of their constituencies.
Based on Pelosi and Schumer’s nefarious actions and her Greek Chorus of blindly-obedient lemming followers of warped, radical, socialist disciples, only one valid conclusion can be drawn: that saving the lives of millions of Americans in a horrible COVID-19 pandemic, was secondary to destroying Trump, putting "Joey" (Harris) into the White House, and fully supporting Operation Warp Speed.
By the way: what have Her Majesty Pelosi and "Joey" done in their combined 100 years as DC swamp parasites to equal Trump’s Operation Warp Speed? They’ve become crooked multimillionaires.
Martin Carey
St. Simons Island